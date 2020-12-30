Cascade A&E Magazine Presents Cover Artist Terri Dill-Simpson

(Barn Owl by Terri Dill-Simpson)

Terri was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, graduating from Lewis and Clark College with a degree in art education. After a long career in law enforcement and safety, she has spent the last few years concentrating on her love of painting. Many of her paintings have been turned into greeting cards, calendars and fine art prints. She has been featured in the table top hardbound book Pacific Northwest Artists.

Terri is a member of many state and local art groups, exhibited at hundreds of shows and some galleries around the state. She is also an instructor and has conducted ‘paint and sip’ events here in Central Oregon.

Since her move to central Oregon, you can expect to see the same there — Terri currently lives in Central Oregon near Redmond. Her greeting cards may be found in numerous shops from Redmond to Sisters and pet portraits can be commissioned.

“This image on the cover of Cascade A&E is one that I painted while on vacation here along the Deschutes,” said Terri. “While the original blue heron has long since sold, I’ve made giclee’ copies and decided to make a Christmas card for my line from the original painting. I added Santa, thus the image of Santa flying across the beautiful big moon bringing all the children of the world presents on Christmas Eve.”

4brushstrokes.com