May First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND // OLD MILL

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through May.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

Box Factory Breezeway

550 SW Industrial Way

541-383-7560 • boxfactorybend.com

The Art of Becoming by Michelle Schultz — A Soulful Journey Through Light, Color, Music, and Scent; First Friday opening.

Step into an evening of soul, story, and transformation at Michelle Schultz’s First Friday art opening on May 2 from 6-6:45pm in the Box Factory Breezeway. Grab a wine from Stoller Wine Bar and wander through a glowing corridor lined with fairy lights and years of artwork, curated to evoke the emotional and spiritual evolution of an artist. Titled The Art of Becoming, this intimate pop-up-style show is a reflective walk through Schultz’s personal transformation — expressed through paint, color, and emotion. From raw moments of pain to luminous bursts of joy, every piece tells part of a deeper story of becoming.

To heighten the sensory experience, the space will be infused with the signature scent from Wickforest Candle Co., Moonflower, a candle co-created with Schultz herself. The warm, mystical fragrance will add an aromatic layer of sanctuary to the evening.

Adding to the magic, Julia Elyana Canales will perform live on an electric violin, filling the breezeway with hauntingly beautiful music that echoes the emotional arc of the artwork.

Whether you’re an art collector, a curious wanderer, or just looking for a little First Friday magic, join us for this special 45-minute experience of heart, healing, and human connection.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Studio 6000 Printmakers group show, Departure, Detour, Divergence, in the Rotunda Gallery opening April 1 and showing through June 26 with a reception on April 3 from 3:30-5:45pm.

Studio 6000 Printmakers came together with a shared passion for printmaking, but the artists have a diversity of art backgrounds including painting, drawing, teaching, collage, paper making bookbinding, and more. This exhibit features a variety of print methods, mixed media art, and handmade books. Artists include Paul Alan Bennett, Janet Brockway, Glen Corbett, Beale Jones, Barbara Kennedy, Shana Laursen, Adrienne Phillips, Diana Phillips, Carolyn Platt, Jane Quale and Judy Wilson.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during Barber Library hours. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The Commons Cafe & Taproom

875 NW Brooks St.,

541-323-3955 • thecommonsbend.com

The Commons Cafe & Taproom is hosting an exhibit of Barbara Hudler Cella’s landscape paintings of Central Oregon mountains and waterways, Central Oregon Wonders on Canvas, during the month of May. Barbara is an international award-winning artist based in Bend, focusing on the dramatic landscapes that make Central Oregon a uniquely special place for locals and visitors alike. Many of Barbara’s paintings begin in the field, painting in the elements and looking directly upon her subject. The exhilaration of painting outdoors creates an energy and excitement of oneness with nature that keeps Barbara coming back for more. She is an active member of the High Desert Art League, Hood Avenue Art and Sagebrushers Art Society. barbaracella.com

Environmental Center

16 NW Kansas Ave.

541-385-6908

Raku Artists of Central Oregon invites you to our Annual Mother’s Day Holiday Show & Sale. Lots of ceramic gift items created by our talented members perfect for gift giving.

Friday, May 2 — our first time at Bend’s First Friday event — 4-8pm; Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, and 4, 9am-4pm. Free admission and free parking.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents Walks With My Sister, nature-inspired paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Sally MacAllister. Through acrylics and oils, Sally finds endless inspiration in the landscapes of the high desert and Eastern Cascades. In 2022, Sally was selected the Sunriver Music Festival’s publicity artist. The Grove exhibit showcases walks with her sister on the banks of the Deschutes, Metolius, Suttle Lake and Tumalo Creek where she found joy, inspiration and strength all along the way. “My most enjoyable style is nature by design — taking the shapes I see in the landscape and interpreting my feelings and emotions through colors and bold brushstrokes. I hope my joy is shared through my art with those who view it.” Come get inspired and grab a bite at The Grove! Showing through June.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through June 15, Blood, Sweat & Flannel explores what flannel represents. This unique experience invites visitors to explore the stories behind flannel — a fabric that goes beyond clothing to reflect the history of work and culture in the High Desert region.

Continuing through September 7, Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland, examines Indigenous representation and identity during a period of regional transformation. Frank S. Matsura: Portraits from the Borderland will feature 39 photographs recovered from Matsura’s archive paired with period-specific cultural items from the Indigenous Plateau, a High Desert region that encompasses the Columbia River and its tributaries. Exploring Indigenous representation through detailed photography as well as objects, the exhibition spotlights some of Matsura’s most culturally significant work against a backdrop of regional transformation in the early 20th century.

Continuing through October 5, the Museum’s newest exhibit, Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature, showcases how repetition and patterns intertwine in the natural world. The exhibit allows visitors to build their own patterns while an animation creates new fractals right before their eyes. Fractals are never-ending patterns that repeat the same shape at bigger and smaller scales. Fractals in nature appear to humans as messy, even chaotic. Trees grow by branching in every direction; seashells swirl around and around. Mathematicians, artists and naturalists have noticed these patterns for centuries.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Healing Water continues showing at the St. Charles Gallery through September 2025.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

This May, immerse yourself in a celebration of local creativity as Layor proudly presents the vibrant works of Bend-based artist Ben Moser, alongside a stunning collection of artworks by 20 Sagebrushers Art Society members. As part of the First Friday Artwalk, guests will have the chance to explore a dynamic blend of styles, from Moser’s bold, contemporary interpretations of color and lines to the diverse range of beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, watercolor and outstanding photography offered by the Sagebrushers’ talented members.

Ben Moser, known for his expressive use of color and emotive brushwork, brings a fresh, modern energy to the region’s natural beauty. His pieces often straddle the line between abstraction and representation, offering viewers a fresh lens on the familiar.

Founded in 1952, the Sagebrushers Art Society is one of Central Oregon’s longest-running artist collectives. Their May group show highlights the range and richness of talent within their ranks — from watercolor and oil painting to mixed media and more.

Join us on First Friday, May 9 from 5-8pm for an evening of art, conversation, and community. Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to all.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Please join us as we open Layers of Light May 2 from 5-8pm. This three-artist show will feature painters Jack Braman, Barbara Jaenicke and Richard McKinley. Washington artist, Jack Braman, enjoys camping along beautiful waterways of the Northwest while he sketches, photographs and absorbs the moods of lighting in the wilderness areas he explores. Barbara Jaenicke was born and raised in New Jersey but now resides in our very own Bend. Barbara strives to capture light-filled landscapes in a painterly, impressionistic style and loves the views Central Oregon presents to her. Richard McKinley has been a professional working artist and teacher for 40 years and inspires his many students with his wealth of knowledge and artistic prowess. All three artists will be in attendance to enjoy the evening festivities. This show will run through the month of May.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Throughout the month of May, the Oxford Hotel will present original woodcut prints and oil paintings by Bend artist Pamela Beaverson. Beaverson has a keen eye for wildlife and the Oregon landscape, and both will be featured in the show.

A lifelong passion for both art and nature is apparent in Beaverson’s work. Before moving to Central Oregon, she combined these interests by pursuing a career in science illustration. Focusing mainly on interpretive exhibit work. Her illustrations can be found in museums, national park visitor centers, and on wayside exhibits nationwide. Some of her illustrations are still used today in signage at Smith Rock State Park.

Stop by the lobby of the Oxford on Friday, May 2 from 5-7pm to meet Pamela Beaverson in person, or find more of her art at pamelabeaverson.com.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Premiere Properties is hosting a three-woman exhibit of works by Helen Brown, Liz Haberman and Janice Rhodes. The show will feature watercolors, multimedia, and encaustic paintings in the artists’ diverse styles. Stop by Premiere Properties on Friday, May 2 during the First Friday Art Walk and meet the artists.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In May, Red Chair Gallery showcases Ross Mercer’s abstract acrylic paintings and Cathy Jordan’s handmade wooden boxes. Larissa Spafford will display her hand-blown glass jewelry and Blue Spruce Gallery will show its newest raku pottery. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a vibrant membership organization with a working studio and gallery, presents The Pastel Show. Visitors are invited to enjoy viewing original pastel artworks. The public is invited to the artists’ reception on May 24, 2-4pm. Don’t miss this engaging exhibit. Showing May through June. Opening Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Barbara Cella is continuing her exhibit of plein air paintings — completed outdoors, on-site — through the end of May. Using acrylics, Barbara seeks to capture the energy and atmosphere surrounding her as she paints the scene. Her paintings can be viewed in Touchmark’s mezzanine gallery. For more information on Barbara Cella’s work, visit barbaracella.com and highdesertartleague.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Shelli Walters May exhibit, Open Nature, at Tumalo Art Co. features new mixed media paintings and paper mache sculpture. The opening reception is May 2, during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 3-7pm in the Old Mill District.

Says Shelli about her art process: “Being in nature opens us up. Releasing us from negative thoughts and energy. Inviting harmony back into our lives. Creating art is a natural extension of this experience. This art/nature connection is the heart of my work.”

With a lifetime of art making and design experience at her fingertips Shelli digs into the use of alternative tools to apply paint. Splashes, drips, bold smears of color, juxtaposed with delicate textures scratched into paint, bits of handwriting and type echo the bold and subtle qualities found in nature. All play so beautifully together – making everything come alive amidst the inviting color palette.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents stunning photographs by SageBrushers Art Society member, Michele McKay. Rambling is Michele’s form of moving mindfulness. She enjoys roaming in all types of landscapes at home and abroad, and capturing moments of time, place, and perception through haiku notes and photographs. Michele delights in discovering how straightforward images on fine art papers can express the essence of nature and her experience. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through June.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood. He is a firm believer in elbow grease: “polish until it’s natural character glows!” Rex creates pens, kitchen utensils, candle sticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high quality design and construction including oil-based finish – and polish!

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Julie Miller’s current preferred media are acrylic paints, chalk pastels and any other drawing materials. Julie states, “As a lifelong horsewoman my favorite topic is horses in both abstract and realistic renditions.”

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehasson.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the May Artist of the Month, Stephanie Cissna. Stephanie says “Painting for me is a process of immersing myself in nature, interpreting changing reality, seeking harmony and serenity.”

April Artist of the Month, Krystal Allen, will also be showing. “My goal is to share my love of the Pacific Northwest so all can experience its beauty. Drawing became a way for me to process the world, especially since I’ve always had visual challenges, including partial blindness and dyslexia,” Krystal explains. “It made me super observant and pushed me to focus on the details. Drawing was my way of verifying what I saw.” In college, Krystal expanded her understanding of visual storytelling through a mix of advertising, design, and fine art studies.

The public is invited to join in on the celebration and view selections of Stephanie and Krystal’s artworks. Catered by Justy’s!

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will also be hosting Dry Canyon Artist Carol Picknell, who enjoys painting portraits of loved ones and mountain scenes in plein aire.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Jenny B says, “I am a self-taught hobby welder who enjoys making whimsical recycled metal art works.” Don’t miss her playful creations.