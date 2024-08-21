Cascade A&E Magazine Presents Watercolor Artist Jodi Schneider

((Left) Jodi Schneider (Right) Lazy-daze by Jodi Schneider)

As a watercolor artist, credentialed art teacher and photographer, Jodi’s continuing source of inspiration stems from her lifelong interest in wildlife.

She paints in layers that add a softness to her subjects and uses very fine brushes for feathers and fur. “I believe it was my early years spent in nature that inspired me to paint wildlife.” Schneider also paints pet portraits from photos that capture the true essence of her subject.

Jodi has taught watercolor for over 20 years as an adult educator in Southern California, a creative arts teacher at the Napa Valley College in Northern California and at Sisters Park and Recreation and Bend Park and Recreation District.

Jodischneidergallery.com