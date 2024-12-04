Cascade A&E Magazine’s December Cover Call Showcases Amazing Talent

((L-R) Artwork by Helen Brown, Jeff Reinhardt and Deni Porter)

Each year, Cascade A&E Magazine invites artists to submit their work for the December cover, a special tradition that honors the legacy of founder Pamela Hulse Andrews. This year’s call brought in an array of remarkable entries, showcasing the immense talent and creativity of our artistic community. We are grateful to everyone who participated and made this tribute so meaningful. Thank you for helping us celebrate Pamela’s timeless passion for art and the creativity in Central Oregon.

Helen Brown

Helen Brown is a member of the Tumalo Art Co. gallery who offers new designs each year along with some of the old favorites. Her original watercolor creations adorn Christmas balls with rice paper that she paints in a batik fashion similar to her larger paintings in the gallery.

Jeff Reinhardt

“I grew up on the outskirts of Decatur Illinois. I have always liked to draw and paint, and I guess I somehow became good at it. My senior year at Eisenhower High School (EIU) I applied for an art scholarship at Eastern Illinois University by submitting ten pieces of art in different mediums. I was shocked when I received the letter telling me I got the scholarship. I majored in graphic design and graduated from EIU. Soon after that I moved to Bend to explore the beauty of the Northwest. The beautiful outdoors of Oregon has been a wonderful inspiration for me to continue doing what I love… Art.

Deni Porter

“Last year we went to the Christmas parade on the Deschutes River. This watercolor was from a photograph I took that evening. Just a small painting to capture the spirit of the holidays in Bend.”

