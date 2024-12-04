Big Ponderoo 2025 Tickets on Sale Today

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)
Big Ponderoo Returns June 28-29, 2025
The wait is almost over! Tickets to the third annual Big Ponderoo Music + Art Festival go on sale on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 AM — and you don’t want to miss it!
Holiday Discount Alert!
The first 250 tickets will be available for just $185 — make sure to lock in your spot for a weekend of incredible bluegrass and Americana in beautiful Sisters, Oregon.
P.S. Festival tickets make for EPIC gifts…
Get pumped and watch the brand-new 2024 Big Ponderoo sizzle reel with all the best moments from the festival.
What about the lineup?!
The preliminary 2025 lineup will be unveiled on Monday, December 2 with more artists to be announced over the next couple months!