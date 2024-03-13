Artist Opportunities & Resources from the Arts Commission

(Photo courtesy of Oregon Arts Commission)

Several Requests for Qualifications have been issued for the Oregon Percent for Art in Public Places program, with deadlines to submit applications in March. Don’t miss these amazing opportunities, open to artists from Oregon and beyond.

The Arts Commission believes that art in public places promotes visually diverse and culturally rich environments that enhance the state’s public spaces and contribute to the lives of Oregon’s residents and visitors. Keep up-to-date on upcoming grant award deadlines on the Arts Commission website.

University of Oregon, Heritage Project

The Arts Commission is accepting qualifications from artists or artist teams for Percent for Art in Public Places opportunities at the University of Oregon’s Heritage Project in Eugene. The Heritage Project includes the full renovation and restoration of both historic University Hall and Villard Hall. The Heritage Project considers layers of time and that which is valued through cycles of change over many generations. It embodies the circle of life, decay and renewal; integrating historic and contemporary to inspire a thoughtful convergence of tradition and innovation. There are three art zones, including a pedestrian-oriented exterior plaza between University and Villard halls, plus interior locations both at Villard and University halls.

Application deadline: March 18, 2024

More info: bit.ly/48o43w7

Contact: Peg Butler, public art coordinator, on behalf of Oregon Arts Commission, pegbutlerart@gmail.com, 503-928-3565.

Department of Administrative Services, Executive Building

The Arts Commission is accepting qualifications from artists or artist teams for Percent for Art in Public Places opportunities at the Department of Administrative Services Executive Building in Salem. The Executive Building is undergoing a full renovation, while maintaining and restoring historic elements of the building and the recently remodeled lobby. Potential themes for the art include confluence, the Indigenous present and future, inclusivity and accessibility, as well as reflection on Oregon’s natural environment. There are two art zones: the south and west exterior landscape; the north conference room wall for 2D art; and the east entrance vestibule for ceiling-suspended 3D art or wall attached 2D art.

Application deadline: March 25, 2024

More info: bit.ly/48tIHxw

Contact: Peg Butler, public art coordinator, on behalf of Oregon Arts Commission, pegbutlerart@gmail.com, 503-928-3565.

