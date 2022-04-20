KPOV Builds Resources to Lift Up Community Voices

(Photo | Courtesy of KPOV)

KPOV High Desert Community Radio’s Spring Membership Drive begins April 22 and runs until April 30. The theme for KPOV’s drive is “lifting up community voices.” Tune in at 88.9 FM or kpov.org.

“For the last 17 years, KPOV has built a platform to amplify community voices,” said Station Manager Bruce Morris. “When DJ Ken, a young man with characteristics that place him on the autism spectrum came to KPOV, he had difficulties with verbal communication. After taking our teen DJ class and co-hosting Youth Radio Hour, he found his voice. Today, he hosts his own show, Ken and the Kindred Spirits on Sundays at 9am.”

Reflecting on Ken’s Journey at KPOV, Office Manager Amy Campbell said, “When you give someone a platform to speak, they find their voice.”

“KPOV is radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon,” said Morris. “Our local affairs shows feature non-profits and interview candidates for office. Our DJs are members of the community and highlight the issues we face both locally and nationally. They also play hand-curated music they are passionate about.”

As a nonprofit station, KPOV is supported by listeners and small local businesses, and powered by over 100 local volunteers.

To build resources to continue serving Central Oregon, KPOV is holding their annual Spring Membership Drive from April 22-30. Donations can be made at kpov.org or by mail to KPOV, 501 NW Bond St., Bend, OR 97703.

The goal of the Drive is to raise $40,000 to help KPOV continue to lift up the voices of the Central Oregon community.

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally produced programs not heard on any other area radio stations, including local voices, civic affairs and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

kpov.org