Cascade Lakes Relay Returns In-Person July 30-31, Seeking Foundation Charity Partners

Coming back strong with all the vibes of empowerment and community, the annual Cascade Lakes Relay (CLR) will proceed in person July 30-31. The count-down begins as the Cascade Relays Foundation (CRF) seeks Charity Partners to help make CLR, Bend Beer Chase and other events throughout the year successful. Without their amazing volunteers and their selfless time, spirit and enthusiasm, the incredible community events could not take place. Learn more and apply to be an Official Charity Partner at cascaderelays.com/foundation/apply-to-be-a-charity-partner.

Being a Cascade Relays Foundation Charity Partner provides a fun and easy opportunity for organizations to raise significant funds while playing a critical role in the “Hire A Volunteer” program. For all Cascade Relays events, each team is required to either provide their own volunteers or “hire” a charity partner volunteer. As a Charity Partner, your organization finds supporters to volunteer at the event on behalf of your charity/community group for those teams that opt to “hire” volunteers. Each volunteer generates funds for your respective organization. At the end of the event season, the Foundation hosts a reception where each Charity Partner receives a grant. Since 2008, the Foundation has provided over $500,000 in grants to our community.

The CLR is more than just an event — it is an event of a lifetime — bringing together teams with a shared love for running and common focus of community, friendships and unbelievably scenic courses. Coined as “Oregon’s most challenging overnight running relay course,” CLR starts in the Cascade Mountains at Diamond Lake Resort, travels through the Oregon Outback and rural agricultural country, and winds back to the Cascade Lakes Highway, around Mt. Bachelor and into the resort community of Bend. This event is for those seeking an adventure where they can push their athletic limits as a team and rediscover their senses after a challenging period throughout the pandemic. Cascade Lakes Relay offers something for everyone with three events, including the CLR 36 (216.6 miles, 36 legs, 12 runners), the CLR 24 (132 miles, 24 legs, 8-12 runners and the Walk Relay (132 miles, 24 legs, 8-12 walkers).

“Then and now, we are in this together,” says Scott Douglass, co-founder of Cascade Relays. “Collectively, we train, we run, walk and inspire and support each other as we navigate a new normal. The pavement pounding, trail grinding, sore everything and exhaustion beyond belief moments that occur during this 36-hour event all combine to create the ultimate lifetime experience for your team and our community,” added Douglass.

