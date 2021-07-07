Statewide Bottle Hunt Day One Clues are Out!

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative)

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Oregon’s Bottle Bill, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative and Bottle Drop are hosting a statewide treasure hunt, the Hidden Bottle Hunt starting today and running through July 11.

Six commemorative, gold-colored bottles have been hidden throughout the state of Oregon (really throughout!), and BottleDrop is rolling out one clue per day, per bottle, to lead one lucky finder to each bottle. Each finder gets to keep the bottle and direct a $500 donation to a charity of their choice. We have five zones throughout the state. We have hidden one bottle each in Zones 2, 3, 4 and 5. Due to the population size in Zone 1 (Portland area), we have hidden two bottles in Zone 1 and will treat that zone as Zone 1a and Zone 1b.

We also made a fun video on the BottleDrop website of Oregonians around the state singing Happy Birthday to the Bottle Bill in a uniquely 2021 way, and a uniquely beverage way!

To view all the details and rules about the Hidden Bottle Hunt, please click here: bottledropcenters.com/hunt/#clues.

Here are the first Hidden Bottle clues, and they are hard:

Clue from Zone 4, which encompasses Deschutes County (read more at this link):

Zone 4 offers a tetrad,

But you’ll want to go with the current fad.

Formerly a crook,

South of Monticello you should now look.

bottledropcenters.com