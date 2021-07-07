What Does the Future of Music Mean to You?

(Sunriver Wake by David Kreitzer, original oil on canvas, 36×24, custom framed by Eastlake Framing)

“By participating in the Festival Faire fundraiser, you personally are supporting the future of classical music,” explains Meagan Iverson, Sunriver Music Festival’s executive director. “Plus, Festival Faire is delicious and fun and overflowing with live music!”

The famous Festival Faire auction starts online Monday, July 19 and concludes during our evening of musical performances, Saturday, July 24. Performances from outstanding Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Scholarship recipients highlight the in-person event outside in the fresh air at Sunriver SHARC Amphitheater. Tickets, details and your portal to all the online auction excitement is at sunrivermusic.org.

Some of the desirable online auctions items include: two tickets to IN A LANDSCAPE piano concert at the Oregon Coast, a week at an oceanfront condo in Hawaii, a Sunriver Observatory Private Star Party, plus original watercolors, handcrafted pottery and woodwork, and, of course, the commemorative art for this 44th season Sunriver Music Festival: Sunriver Wake by David Kreitzer, an original oil on canvas, 36×24, custom framed by Eastlake Framing.

Click to reserve your Festival Faire seats here: sunrivermusic.org/events/festival-faire.

Click here for tickets to summer concerts: sunrivermusic.org/events/summer-events.

sunrivermusic.org