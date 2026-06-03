Catch IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year LIVE in Sisters

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes has already made her mark as one of the most celebrated fiddlers in bluegrass, earning two IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year awards and a Grammy-winning run with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. Now, she’s stepping into the spotlight with her own band and bringing her voice to the forefront.

Her debut vocal album, “I Built A World,” showcases a sound that blends high-octane bluegrass with the soul of country and American roots music. With collaborations spanning some of the biggest names in acoustic music, including Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas, Bronwyn represents the next generation of bluegrass artists carrying the tradition forward while carving out a sound entirely her own.

Catch one (or both!) of her sets on June 27 at Big Ponderoo!

Free Kick-Off Concert:

Thursday, June 25

Performances by Wolf Jett & The Rumble!

bigponderoo.com