This Saturday & Next Sunday

(Samantha Maragas)

This Saturday Afternoon Broadway Café Live followed by Next Sunday Evening Comedy Central

After completing her second year at Point Park Conservatory of Performing Arts, Samantha returns to her roots for one day performance.

A solo performance, Broadway Café will feature a selection of stirring Broadway vocals and popular tunes from rock to country that you will all identify.

Music is Complimentary for all our winery guests.

Samantha Maragas

Live ~ Broadway Café

June 6

Winery opens at 11:30, live music begins at 2 with winery closing at 6pm.

Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps from 11:30am-6pm. Please no pets and no outside food or beverages. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.

Current National Sensation

Comedian Sam Miller

Sunday, June 14

Doors Open at 6pm,

Starts at 7pm

Get Your Tickets Now

$30 (Wine Club, special discounted price $24)

​Club Members: login into your account, then come back to the email and click on the below ink and get 20% off ($24 a ticket).

Sam Miller is a nationally touring comedian who has headlined multiple major comedy clubs including The Laugh Factory in Chicago.

Father’s Day Grill & Live – Esteemed Guitarist, “Lino”

Sunday June 21

Grill and Winery open at 11:30am

Winery closes 5pm

Dads, get ready for seriously tasty dogs, roasted corn, and all the trimmings – fired up on our custom-made giant wood-fired grill.

All to with the live entertainment of esteemed guitarist “Lino.”

Music is complimentary to all our guests.

Bring Dad for a great afternoon at Maragas Winery!

More Summer Events:

July 18 – Live – East Side Rockers – 6:30pm

July 25 – Live – Leo Moon – Original Live Music – 1pm

July 31 – Live – Shakespeare among the vines – 7pm

Aug 15 – Live – Lisa Dae Quartet Cencert – Jazz 7pm

maragaswinery.com