Spotlight Chamber Players “Pop-Up Concerts” This Weekend

((L-R) Ezra Oncken, Parker Carlson, Harper Renfroe, Madeleine Bloom, Peyton Cape | Photo courtesy of HDCM)

High Desert Chamber Music presents this season’s “Pop-Up Concerts!” this weekend. This performance is FREE to attend and open to all.

This event takes place on Sunday, June7, 3pm, at Watershed Coffee Roasters (formerly Looney Bean Coffee) in Downtown Bend. The Spotlight Chamber Players will feature a piano trio, violin duo, and violin/cello duo performing works by Handel, Haydn, and more. Arrive early to grab your favorite coffee or beverage!

The following students will be featured on Sunday: Madeleine Bloom (violin), Peyton Cape (cello), Parker Carlson (violin), Ezra Oncken (violin), and Harper Renfroe (piano). This program provides advanced training and regular chamber music instruction to dedicated young musicians in Central Oregon. Participants work in small ensembles and perform throughout the year at HDCM events and in the community. HDCM Spotlight Chamber Players and all Educational Outreach programs are sponsored by the Brooks Resources Corporation.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our eighteenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Come hear the music!

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)