Celebrate Local Artists This Holiday Season with Artists Sunday on November 26

Artists Sunday, falling on November 26 this year, is the celebrated day after Thanksgiving dedicated to supporting local artists, creators, and performers. This year marks the fourth annual Artists Sunday, a unique shopping experience featuring over 4,000 professional artists and more than 500 nonprofit art organizations, municipalities, and commercial entities across the nation.

This event, spanning coast-to-coast, is not just a day but a movement to highlight local artists and the richness they bring to our communities. Consumers are invited to #ShopArt and discover extraordinary pieces ranging from paintings, sculptures, and pottery to jewelry, textiles, and more, perfect for those seeking distinctive holiday gifts.

Artists Sunday, initiated in 2020, sits nestled between Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. It’s a day that spotlights the importance of art in our lives and encourages the public to support local talent.

“This Artists Sunday, let’s come together to celebrate and support the artists in our communities,” states Christopher V. Sherman, executive director of Artists Sunday. “It’s a day to fill our lives with beauty, creativity, and joy.”

Local businesses are encouraged to join the celebration by featuring artworks and hosting events in support of local artists. For more information, to discover participating artists and locations, or to get involved, visit ArtistsSunday.com.

About Artists Sunday:

Artists Sunday is a growing alliance of artists, nonprofit agencies, and community organizations across the United States. Celebrated annually on the Sunday following Thanksgiving, it’s a day dedicated to supporting local artists and finding unique, handmade gifts for loved ones.

