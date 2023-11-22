Tower Theatre Foundation’s Annual Holidays at the Tower Series November 27-December 28

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation’s annual Holidays at the Tower series begins on November 27 and runs through December 28. Each year, the nonprofit presents a variety of events that include local, regional and national artists to celebrate the magic of the season. From family-friendly and classical performances to rock, the lineup has something for everyone. The Foundation’s entire season runs through June 30, 2024, and includes over three dozen events presented by the nonprofit.

“Christmas, Hanukkah and New Years are times to celebrate traditions, make new memories, and connect with family and friends,” explains Tower Executive Director, Ray Solley. “Concerts, movies and performances are perfect opportunities to do just that. Over four weeks there are few “silent nights” and lots of seasonal selections at Central Oregon’s center for performing arts – the Tower Theatre.”

The Foundation’s holiday schedule includes the following events:

November 27 ~ Rhythm of the Dance: Christmas Special

Let the holidays begin! It’s a brand-new Christmas production with your favorite seasonal songs by top-shelf musicians, show-stopping vocalists and world champion dancers. Celtic rhythms, precision dancing, an elaborate light show, and imaginative costumes combine to deliver a spectacular Christmas time kick-off.

December 6 ~ Aaron Meyer: Rock the Holidays

Concert violinist Meyer Rocks the Holidays with original material and hits of the season, combining contemporary and classical styles with his dynamic rock band. An accomplished entertainer with a loyal Central Oregon following, Aaron delivers engaging versions of Christmas carols, Vivaldi, Mozart, Rossini, Queen and Aerosmith — all in the same show! In collaboration with Sunriver Music Festival.

December 7 ~ Frozen Sing-Along

Local choirs and vocal groups lead Frozen fans of all ages in live sing-alongs to the film’s songs, including For the First Time in Forever, Reindeers are Better than People, Love is an Open Door and Let It Go. Come to this one-of-a-kind screening (costumes encouraged!) and remind yourself why “some people are worth melting for.” Two screenings (4pm and 7:15pm) sponsored by Bend Radio Group.

December 9-10 ~ Central Oregon Mastersingers: A Christmas Carol

This year, the region’s top chorale annual holiday concert at the Tower is a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. With music by two-time Grammy nominee Benedict Sheehan and narration by COCC’s Lilli Ann Linford-Foreman, this new work recounts the Dickens classic while the a cappella choir performs carols and background music to bring the beloved story to life.

December 11-12 ~ Pictures with Santa Paws

Exclusive photo sessions with St. Nick and your fur-iends in the Tower lobby. Reserve your slot and get details at towertheatre.org. Sponsored by Riverside Animal Hospital.

December 13 ~ Central Oregon Youth Orchestra: Winter Concert

Revel in local music! This assembly of 35 music students of all ages from across the region is led by COCC music professor Travis Allen and conducted by Redmond Proficiency Academy’s Jonathon Moore. A variety of ensembles take the Tower stage to showcase their instrumental skills in an annual winter concert.

December 16 ~ The Queen’s Cartoonists: Yule Love It!

Live music with vintage cartoons! These charismatic and comedic musicians perfectly synchronize soundtracks and sound effects to half a dozen festive animated short films. Holiday Hurrah includes an interactive game show plus the band’s take on the bizarre featurette Santa Claus Conquers the Martians! Bring the family and visitors to this special Saturday movie matinee. Yule love it!

December 17 ~ Portland Cello Project: Under the Mistletoe

The eclectic and innovative ensemble returns to debut their new, and first, holiday show, Under the Mistletoe. This all-star group of Pacific Northwest cellists will be fronted by a staple of the Portland R&B scene, magnetic soul singer — and former back-up vocalist for Prince — Saeeda Wright.

December 21-23 ~ Swingin’ Tower Christmas: Santa’s Big Band

Enjoy a family-friendly holiday show of rollicking Christmas songs, carols and stories of the season. A 17-piece big band of local musicians lays down the groove for top local singers. Heather Tennant and Jim Tennant host this celebration to keep your Yule cool. Keep an eye out for Olive the Elf and the big man himself — Santa! Performance Sponsor is Harcourts The Garner Group.

December 28 ~ Samantha Fish

Over the course of her career as an award-winning artist, singer/songwriter/guitarist Samantha Fish has brought extraordinary power to her self-expression, capturing her inner world in combustible riffs, visceral rhythms, and spine-tingling vocal work. On her new album Faster, she joins forces with super producer Martin Kierszenbaum (Lady Gaga, Sting, Sheryl Crow) and imbues even more intensity into her electrifying brand of blues/rock-and-roll. Special guest: Blues rock guitarist Zach Person.

