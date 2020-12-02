Celebrate the Holiday Season with the Old Mill District

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

While the 2020 holiday season will undoubtedly be different than years past, the Old Mill District is looking forward to offering several safe and festive activities to help the Bend community celebrate. All festivities will take place outdoors, and the Old Mill District encourages visitors to follow safety protocols including wearing masks and social distancing.



North Pole Mailboxes — Now through December 19, 2020

Two special Christmas mailboxes are waiting in Bend’s Old Mill District for children to drop off their letters and wish lists for Santa. One mailbox can be found by Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, and the other by Jimmy John’s. All letters will receive a response from the North Pole as long as a return address is included on the envelope. No postage stamp is required. Santa will make a limited number of in-person visits to the Old Mill District throughout December to pick up all of the letters.



Visits from Santa — Every Friday and Saturday in December

The Old Mill District won’t host its annual SantaLand this year, but Central Oregonians can see Santa in person December 4-5, December 11-12 and December 18-19 at 1pm each day. With a little help from some friends, Santa will be driven through the Old Mill DIstrict in the back of a pickup truck, allowing him to wave and interact with guests while he picks up letters from the Christmas mailboxes and respects health and safety guidelines. Spectators are asked to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing between one another while waving to Santa.



Menorah Lighting — December 10, 2020

Presented by Chabad of Central Oregon, the tenth annual Menorah Lighting in the Old Mill District will take place in the westside parking lot across the river from the Old Mill District shops (near the Hampton Inn.) This year’s event will look similar to a drive-in movie experience as families are invited to watch the festivities from inside their vehicles.

The initial lighting ceremony is expected to start at 4:30pm. After the lighting, the menorah will be transported to Center Plaza in the Old Mill District, where it will remain for the duration of Chanukah. The Menorah Lighting event is free to attend and all faiths are welcome.



For more details on the 2020 holiday season in the Old Mill District, visit: OldMillDistrict.com/Holiday-Happenings.

