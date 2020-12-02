Hospice of Redmond’s Annual Fundraising Auction is Underway

Hospice of Redmond’s annual fundraising event, Festival of Trees, featuring an online auction, is now open. The online auction runs through December 5. There are 25 locally decorated Christmas trees available for bidding to support hospice services for the uninsured.

After a two-week tour, the beautifully decorated trees are now available for online bidding. Festival of Trees is an annual fundraising event supporting much-needed hospice services for the uninsured in our local community. This year, the trees were displayed in local businesses throughout Central Oregon.

Each tree is a visual celebration that features a unique theme, and many of the trees include gifts that support the theme. Online bidding runs through December 5. Select trees will be available for bidding during a televised auction on December 4 from 7-8pm on CBS/KBNZ.

Here are details:

Approximately ten trees will auctioned during the televised auction.

The remainder of the trees and American Eagle 2020 coin will close Saturday, December 5 at 7pm.

All bidding will be done online (virtually) at touroftrees2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse .

Streaming for the live auction will also be available.

Winning bidder will be contacted immediately after the auction to obtain delivery instructions.

All trees will be delivered in the Central Oregon area only, December 6 between 9am-2pm (we cannot guarantee a specific delivery time). Someone must be present for delivery.

If you prefer to pick up your tree, this is also an option.

People’s Choice Award

Vote for your favorite tree! Post a picture on social media with #TourOfTrees2020 or comment on our Facebook or Instagram with your favorite to get them entered! The winner will be chosen Thursday, December 3.

“We are very grateful to all who participated in this year’s Tour of Trees,” said Karla Stead, executive director of Hospice of Redmond. “For 37 years, Festival of Trees has been an event that brings family and friends together, and we are delighted that so many were able to continue this tradition while safely distancing.”

Each year, the Festival of Trees concludes with a formal gala and live auction. This traditionally ticketed event features an honoree ceremony that acknowledges community members who have passed, a silent auction and raffles and live entertainment and refreshments. This year, because of COVID restrictions, the finale’s typical festivities have been moved to an online auction format. Hospice of Redmond hopes that this change will not diminish the community’s willingness and excitement to participate.

“This is our grand finale,” said Jane McGuire, operations manager at Hospice of Redmond. “The trees our decorators have created are true works of art, and we are excited to see the energy build as members of our community participate in this year’s auction.”

Winning bids for trees typically range from $250 to $25,000 dollars. The funds raised at Festival of Trees make it possible for Hospice of Redmond to provide services to terminally ill people and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance. These services include bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses and Camp Sunrise, an annual grief camp for children throughout Central Oregon.

For more information about Tour of Trees 2020, contact Hospice of Redmond at 541-548-7483 or email festivaloftrees@hospiceofredmond.org. If you wish to support Hospice of Redmond through giving, please visit their website hospiceofredmond.org and click the donate button. Any amount is appreciated, and all donations help families in Central Oregon.

Hospiceofredmond.org • 541-548-7483