Celebrate the Holidays with an Unforgettable Feast While Supporting a Great Cause 

(Photo | Courtesy of The Center Foundation)

The Center Foundation Launches First Annual Feast for a Cause to Keep Central Oregon High School Athletes Safe

The Center Foundation is announces the first annual Feast for a Cause, a fundraiser to support its high school sports medicine program. Feast for a Cause offers luxury holiday dinner packages for four people available for pickup or delivery on three different dates throughout December. This fundraiser provides a high-quality in-home dining experience crafted by Bowtie Catering, while also respecting the need for smaller holiday gatherings this year.

Participants select from three different menu packages -— Alaskan king crab, prime rib and surf-n-turf. Each package includes all side dishes, dessert, a bottle of fine wine (TWO bottles in the surf-n-turf package), detailed cooking instructions and a commemorative insulated cooler tote. Curbside pickup is available in Bend, and free delivery is offered throughout Central Oregon, including Bend, Redmond, Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Madras and Prineville. All proceeds from Feast for a Cause sales will benefit The Center Foundation’s high school sports medicine program, helping keep Central Oregon youth safe while playing sports.

WHERE: Visit CenterFoundation.org/feast-for-a-cause to order.

WHEN: Feast for a Cause is taking orders now through December 5, while supplies last. Limited quantities are available.

CONTACT: Morgan Whitehouse, mw@morganwhitehouse.com

centeroundation.org