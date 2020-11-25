Know Feliz this December with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Make new holiday memories and celebrate the festive season as we Know Feliz this December. A beloved tradition continues virtually with Train Man and a new theatrical performance, A Christmas Carol, takes center stage. Grab your ski pass to visit Lost Oregon Ski Areas and shake up new Holiday Cocktails. Indulge in local music performances to lift your spirit and find meaning behind Mexico’s New Year’s rituals to help ring in a prosperous 2021. All programs are presented online; follow the links to access. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Lost Oregon Ski Areas — Tuesday, December 1 • 3pm

Explore the history of forgotten ski areas like Little Alps, Tomahawk Ski Bowl, High Desert and more. Join Steve Stenkamp, former mayor of Bend and avid skier, as he highlights a collection of more than 30 former skiable hills.

Train Man — Wednesday, December 2 • 6pm

A beloved library tradition takes place virtually. Michael Lavrich, better known as the Train Man, grew up watching his grandfather service steam-powered locomotives. Over the years, his toy train collection grew and became a featured event at the Downtown Bend Library.

Winter Wonderland: Grab and Go Kits — Saturdays in December • 11am-6pm

Pick up a Winter Wonderland craft kit at any of our library locations during open hours. Each kit will come with supplies to make a seasonal craft at home, featuring a new project every week. Available while supplies last.

A Novel Idea Unveiled — Saturday, December 5 • 6pm

A library tradition 18-years strong. Be among the first to know the book selected for A Novel Idea 2021. The event will be held virtually featuring trivia, music and recipes to help set the ambiance leading up to the book reveal.

Billy Mickelson, “Third Seven,” Cello Performance – Thursday, December 10 • 6pm

Experience the full-bodied performance from inspirational artist Billy Mickelson. The artist uses looping and layering of cello, rhythm and vocals to create unique atmospheres for his audiences to get lost in.

A Christmas Carol Readers Theater* — Sunday, December 3 • 3pm

Take part in a virtual reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, starring yourself and 21 others. Roles will be randomly assigned giving readers the opportunity to perform theatrically from the script. Registration required.

Dennis McGregor Solo Performance — Wednesday, November 18 • 6pm

Kick back and enjoy songs from Dennis McGregor accompanied by illustrations from his upcoming book, How You Got My Name. His style is almost impossible to call normal and that’s what has engaged his audience over the years.

Holiday Cocktails Demonstration — Wednesday, December 16 • 6pm

Perfect your mixology skills to make tasty holiday drinks at home. Aisha Ali, event director at Twist Cocktail Catering Co., shows us the ropes of making a Skinny Margarita, Boulevardier and Sangria. We’ll toast to that!

DIY Indoor Snow* — Thursday, December 17 • 3pm

Snow is never a guarantee for the holidays, but you can create your own winter wonderland from simple household ingredients. Let it snow… indoors. *Registration required if you would like a supply kit. Supplies are limited.

Who Stole Christmas? The Pagan Origins of the Holiday — Thursday, December 17 • 6pm

Explore the Pagan origins of the holiday and winter solstice with Chas S. Clifton, writer and editor of The Pomegranate: The International Journal of Pagan Studies. This is a live, interactive presentation held via Zoom.

DIY Holiday Décor* — Saturday, December 19 • 10am

Spread cheer with a take-home craft to assemble felt mistletoe décor and a reindeer ornament as we learn about the history of decorations. *Registration required if you would like a supply kit. Supplies are limited.

Rhodd Caldwell Reads A Child’s Christmas in Wales — Sunday, December 20 • 3pm

The show must go on! Actor Rhodd F. Caldwell portrays a classic holiday prose by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Watch lavish illustrations accompany this reading to transpose viewers to another time and place.

Christmas in Mexico: Importance and Adaptations — Tuesday, December 22 • 5pm

Explore the diverse traditions of Christmas celebrations in Mexico with Dr. Enrique Chacón, assistant professor of Spanish at Southern Oregon University. Christmas in Mexico is just one example of how European influence blends with Indigenous cultures to form a rich Latino heritage.

Mexican New Year: Traditions and Rituals — Monday, December 28 • 4pm

What do you wish to invoke for a joyous 2021? Perhaps more travel, good health or prosperity? Anna (Mendez) Johnson shares some humorous and practical Mexican traditions you may want to adopt to ring in the New Year.

For more information about these programs, visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

