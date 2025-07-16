Celebrate with Us at High Desert Rendezvous

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

2025 High Desert Rendezvous

Save your seats for the annual celebration and fundraiser.

Are you ready to celebrate the High Desert Museum? Join us at the 36th annual High Desert Rendezvous on Saturday, August 23!

When you arrive, you’ll be greeted by wildlife staff with animal ambassadors such as hawks, beavers and porcupines. Inside, it’s your chance to explore the live auction and Art in the West while enjoying an open bar and appetizers. Some of the live auction items include:

San Diego Cultural Tour : Enjoy five nights in a luxurious Point Loma home as your base for exploring world-class museums, galleries, and coastal sights.

: Enjoy five nights in a luxurious Point Loma home as your base for exploring world-class museums, galleries, and coastal sights. Dark Sky Dinner at Pine Mountain Observatory : You and nine guests will dine under the stars with a catered meal and exclusive telescope viewing session led by Observatory Director Scott Fisher.

: You and nine guests will dine under the stars with a catered meal and exclusive telescope viewing session led by Observatory Director Scott Fisher. Museum Collections Tour : Go behind the scenes with nine guests for a private tour of the Museum’s Indigenous collection, followed by a catered dinner with two of our trusted advisors and knowledge holders.

: Go behind the scenes with nine guests for a private tour of the Museum’s Indigenous collection, followed by a catered dinner with two of our trusted advisors and knowledge holders. Wildlife Curator of the Day, Step into the boots of a wildlife curator and spend the day alongside our dedicated animal care team for an immersive, one-of-a-kind experience at the Museum.

And that’s just the beginning! A delicious dinner, live music and plenty of fun continues throughout the evening. We can’t wait to celebrate with you. Save your seat at the link below!

5-9pm | Saturday, August 23

Reception begins at 5pm

Dinner starts at 7pm

Reservations are limited. Proceeds help support the exhibitions and programs of the High Desert Museum.

