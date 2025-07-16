First Annual Old Mill Classic Cruz Rolls In This Saturday

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Classic Cruz Rolls Into Bend

Polished chrome, vintage engines and community pride take the spotlight at the first annual Old Mill Classic Cruz this Saturday, July 19.

From John Prehn’s stunning ’48 Mercury Coupe in Center Plaza to a full day of riverfront eats and adventure, this celebration of craftsmanship supports veterans across Central Oregon.

A+ Looks for A+ Teachers

Educators are invited to enjoy 20 percent off full-price clothing, accessories and beauty at Anthropologie on July 19, July 26 and August 2 from 10am to 3pm. Sip champagne, enjoy light refreshments and let the team help you

find looks as inspiring as the work you do.

Shine Bright This July

Cool down with hot deals during Saxon’s Fine Jewelers Christmas in July sale. Take 50 percent off watches with code Christmas Time and 20 percent off silver with code Christmas Silver. Plus, enjoy big savings on engagement rings, Hearts On Fire, Roberto Coin and more.

Your summer shine starts here.

Leave No Trace

Help keep Bend wild by following Leave No Trace principles on trails, rivers and public lands. Whether you’re hiking, biking, floating or camping, small actions like packing out trash, staying on trails and giving wildlife space go a long way. Check out Visit Bend’s guide to recreating responsibly across Central Oregon.

