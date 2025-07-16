Six New Artists + Full 2025 Schedule

It’s here! The full 2025 Sisters Folk Festival schedule just dropped.
We’ve added six amazing new artists to the lineup, bringing us to 33 total acts performing on September 26–28 across seven venues in beautiful Sisters.
Even better? Single-day tickets are now on sale! Plan your perfect festival day (or three) and grab your tickets while they’re available!
Friday: $90/adult · $40/youth
Saturday: $135/adult · $65/youth
Sunday: $75/adult · $35/youth
Robert Mirabal And Rare Tribal Mob