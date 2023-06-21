We’re Looking for Volunteers

(Photo by Sarah Cuddy, Oregon Wild)

We have two upcoming planting opportunities to work with the Forest Service and help restore wildlife habitat in the Ochoco National Forest. They have around 6,000 plants that they need to get in the ground in the next month for restoration in Gray Prairie and other small sections of creeks nearby within the National Forest. This is a beautiful area just south of Big Summit Prairie, which is known for its diversity of birds and wildflowers. There is ample dispersed camping near the plantings sites, as well as some campgrounds.

Dates, Times and Signups:

Thursday, June 29, leaving from the Ochoco Forest Office in Prineville at 7:30am (carpooling from Think Wild available): Learn More and Sign up

Friday, July 7, leaving from the Ochoco Forest Office in Prineville at 7:30am (carpooling from Think Wild available): Learn More and Sign up

Project Background:

This Gray Prairie planting project is part of a larger project to improve riparian health of meadow and stream systems in the upper watersheds of North Fork Crooked River, in the southwest portion of the Ochoco National Forest. The planting is to complement the beaver dam analogs and other stream work occurring in this stream reach and others in the area. The planting is also expected to increase streambank stability and increase stream shade, while improving wildlife habitat.

Volunteer for a Weekly Hospital Shift to Help Us Care for Injured and Orphaned Wildlife

We’re still looking for volunteer help in the wildlife hospital to help us keep up with all of the babies this summer! We have the following weekly shifts open, now through the end of September:

Sundays 8am-12pm

Sundays 12-4pm

Thursdays 12-4pm

Fridays 8am-12pm

Fridays 12-4pm

Fridays 4-8pm

Saturdays 8am-12pm

Saturdays 12-4pm

Help us feed and care for baby birds, injured raptors, chipmunks and more! Please note that we need volunteers that are able to commit to these four scheduled hours on a weekly basis, with minimal absences.

Help Us with Yard Work, Gardening, and Property Maintenance on your Own Schedule

We need some extra help keeping up with our property maintenance, including mowing, weedwacking, weeding, native planting, and watering. You can come by anytime during the week to help out on your own schedule. Reply to this email or sign up to volunteer and let us know if you can help!

Group Volunteer Opportunities at Think Wild

Looking to put in some volunteer hours with your co-workers, club, family, or friends? We love hosting groups for volunteer opportunities at Think Wild. Help us with gardening in our native pollinator garden, construct new walking paths, paint our fences, and more! Dates and times are flexible and can accommodate the needs of your group.

Summer Camp Spaces Available!

Are you looking for a summer activity for the incoming 4th-6th grader in your life? We still have a few spaces left in our upper elementary Wild Wonders camp the week of July 24-28! Campers will engage in a variety of games, crafts, explorations and investigations themed around Central Oregon wildlife — it’s sure to be a blast!

