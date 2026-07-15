Celebrating 7 Years of Art & Music!

(Photos courtesy of Art & Music)

As of July 1, Art & Music is celebrating seven years in Redmond — and we just wanted to take a minute to say thank you.

This little shop means a lot to us, and we know it wouldn’t be here without the people who keep choosing to walk through the door, tell a friend, take a lesson, buy a set of strings, pick up a paintbrush, try out a guitar, or come in just to look around and be inspired.

If it’s been a while since you’ve stopped by, we’d love to see you. Art & Music is still here on 5th Street, full of art supplies, instruments, amps, pedals, strings, lessons, repairs, and supplies for creative people of all kinds.

More than anything, we hope it continues to be a place where people feel welcome to make art, play music, ask questions, try something new, and be part of a creative community right here in Central Oregon.

Thanks for being part of these seven years with us,

Casey & Lora

Make Art. Play Music.

artandmusicredmond.com