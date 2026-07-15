(Photo courtesy of Scalehouse)

This Saturday! Art is Work: Writing Grants

In this workshop led by Nancy Floyd, participants will learn the basics of grant writing, including where to find grants, getting organized, and tips for writing a successful grant.

Supplies and handouts included. Bring your preferred note-taking device.

Space is limited. Register now.

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1pm

In the Gallery: The Spaciousness of Change

On View: Wednesday – Saturday, 11am-4pm beginning July 3.

Central Oregon is no stranger to the impacts of climate change. Whether we talk about drought, wildfire and accompanying smoke, heat domes and other extreme weather and water events, climate change is changing the landscape in many ways. We see the change, we feel the change, and we are being forced to be change itself. In our representations of change, three visual artists and one composer come together to present visions of not only devastating change, but hopeful change made real through works that examine species, ecosystem, individual and community resilience. Across mid-to-large scale photographic, sculptural, sound and 2D mixed media installations, we “paint a picture” with wildfire soot, sheetrock dust, textiles, plaster, oral histories and the sounds of coping and caring for Oregon’s landscapes, living and physical systems and communities during this time of climate uncertainty.

Topics in Contemporary Photography

In this lecture, artist and photographer Esther Macy Nooner examines the historical foundations of the medium alongside contemporary photographic practices, exploring how technology and evolving perspectives continue to influence the creation and interpretation of images.

Thursday, August 13, 2026, 6pm

scalehouse.org