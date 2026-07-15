Updates from BendFilm

Want to Be Part of the 2026 Crew?

We’re looking for several people to help run this year’s festival and Basecamp.

These seasonal festival roles help bring BendFilm to life, from hosting screening venues and supporting on-site logistics to coordinating filmmaker hospitality, transportation, and Basecamp operations. Each position plays a key role in keeping the festival running smoothly and making sure audiences, artists, and guests feel welcomed and taken care of.

Hospitality & Transportation Manager Position

Venue Manager Position

Stage Manager Position

Basecamp Coordinator Position

Save the Date:

Free Movies in the Park

BendFilm’s Free Movies in the Park series returns this August. Each year, we bring free outdoor screenings to parks around Bend, creating an easy way for the community to gather, enjoy a summer evening, and watch a film together.

More details are coming soon, including film titles and community partners. Games & Crafts begin at 6pm, For now, mark your calendars:

August 7

Alpenglow Park

61049 SE 15th St.

August 28

Al Moody Park

2225 NE Daggett Ln.

Volunteering at the Fest? 👀 Be Ready When the Shifts Open!

We do have limited volunteer opportunities to assist with our Summer Filmmaking Camps the week of July 13th and July 20th. If interested, please email Clay Pruitt ASAP.

Otherwise, make sure you’ve signed up for a Shiftboard account to receive notification emails for when shifts go live.

BendFilm is teaming up with Wonderland Chicken Co. for

Crouching Tiger, Micro Cinema

A new martial arts film series at the Tin Pan Theater.

Join us on July 12 and July 26 for a secret surprise screening, paired with a Chinese-food dinner from Wonderland Chicken Co. Doors and food begin at 5:30 PM, and the film starts at 6:00 PM.

Tickets are $22 per person and include dinner, with vegetarian options available.

Come hungry, bring a friend, and get ready for a night of action, flavor, and micro cinema magic.

Get Tickets!

bendfilm.org