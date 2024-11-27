Central Oregon Mastersingers to Perform Holiday Concert at the Tower Theatre

(Central Oregon Mastersingers at the Tower in 2023 | Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Mastersingers)

Central Oregon Mastersingers, a choir known for their artistic excellence and commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of Central Oregon, is thrilled to present Festival of Carols! at The Tower Theatre on December 14 at 7pm and December 15 at 2pm.

Presented by The Tower Theatre Foundation, the Central Oregon Mastersingers and Orchestra will transport audiences on a musical journey through some of the world’s most beloved holiday songs. This festive event features timeless favorites like Angels We Have Heard on High, Joy to the World and Go Tell It on the Mountain, along with a variety of cherished international carols.

“We’ll travel the globe through song, exploring the rich musical traditions of 20 different countries,” said Christian Clark, artistic director and conductor. “Many carols will be sung in their original languages, including French, German, Polish, Welsh, and Spanish!”

Tickets on sale now at The Tower Theatre: towertheatre.org/series/central-oregon-mastersingers

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the holidays through a global lens, celebrating the diverse musical traditions that bring us all together. More than 75 musicians will fill the stage, filling your heart with the holiday spirit! For more information, visit centraloregonmastersingers.org.

Other Holiday Events:

Handel’s Messiah Community Sing-Along

Join us in singing one of music’s great treasures, Handel’s Messiah!

Saturday, December 21 at 3pm at Nativity Lutheran Church

at Nativity Lutheran Church Sunday, December 22 at 3pm at Sunriver Christian Fellowship

Presented by Central Oregon Mastersingers, this event is free and open to the public.

Central Oregon Mastersingers is grateful for the ongoing support from our community, which enables us to share the transformative magic of choral music with Central Oregon. Through our performances, we seek to enrich the lives of both our singers and audiences, adding to the cultural fabric of the region. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we remain dedicated to enhancing our community through high-quality choral music. For more information, please visit centraloregonmastersingers.org. Thank you for being part of this inspiring journey.

centraloregonmastersingers.org • facebook.com/CentralOregonMastersingers • instagram.com/CentralOregonMastersingers