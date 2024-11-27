“Know Merriment” this December with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

The days are growing shorter but that doesn’t mean you can’t pack them full of fun and splendor for “Know Merriment” this December. Take a DIY approach to gift giving with creative holiday cards, tasty seasonal shrubs, and community gift-wrapping parties. Enjoy sounds of the season from the Redmond Community Choir, Central Oregon Mastersingers, and Ridgeview High School’s a cappella choir. Play a reader’s theater part in A Christmas Carol and make satisfying winter salads perfect for any occasion. Kids can create train-inspired paintings, attend toddler jump time, and mix up healthy gift recipes in a jar. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Caroling by Central Oregon Mastersingers

An ensemble of the Central Oregon Mastersingers sings traditional carols and fun arrangements of holiday classics among the stacks.

Tuesday, December 3 • 3:30-4pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Shutter Holiday Card-making Workshop*

Share in the holiday spirit and create an eye-catching card using a sliding shutters technique to reveal a hidden design. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 3 • 5:30pm La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

Wreath-Making Workshop*

Learn to hand-tie beautiful holiday greenery wreaths and add extra touches such as cones, berries, bows and more for a unique and personal holiday decoration. These events are full.

Bubbles: Sparkling Wine Class*

Eat, drink, and be merry as we taste our way through a flight of four sparkling wines, including a French Crémant, Italian Lambrusco, Italian Prosecco, and Spanish Cava with light appetizer pairings. This event is full.

Wednesday, December 4 • 5pm Arome |432 SW Sixth Street, Redmond

Snowshoeing in Central Oregon*

Join Bob Timmer and Kelly Cleman of the Central Oregon Nordic Club to learn about gear, sno-park info, and the more than 28 miles of dedicated snowshoe trails. Attend this program online or in person; registration required for online access.

Wednesday, December 4 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Train Man Tiny Art Paintings*

Celebrate this time-honored tradition by creating a train-inspired tiny painting (6” x 6” canvas) to be shown in the Downtown Bend Library display case. This event is full.

Saturday, December 7 • 9:30am Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Singers from the Redmond Community Choir

A group of 15 select singers from the Redmond Community Choir will be performing holiday songs from their upcoming Sounds of the Season concert.

Saturday, December 7 • 12pm High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

Community Gift-Wrapping Party*

Come together with your neighbors and experience the tradition of gift-wrapping in a fun and festive setting. We’ll provide a variety of wrapping paper, upcycled materials, bags, craft supplies, and many ideas to personalize your gifts, but also encourage you to bring sharable materials to make this a sustainable event. Registration required.

Stranger Drawings: A Drawing & Writing Playshop*

Anyone can participate in this multi-step guided process that makes use of pen, paper, simple art tools, and curiosity. Discover connections through creativity and leave with a handmade booklet. Registration required.

Sunday, December 8 • 10am Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Tasty Holidays! Making Flavored Vinegars and Shrubs*

Infuse your holidays with a hands-on session that guides participants through the art of making flavored vinegars and shrubs, perfect for adding a unique touch to your holiday events. This event is full.

Sunday, December 8 • 1pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Ravensong Choir Holiday Performance

Enjoy holiday tunes with Ridgeview High School’s premier a cappella choir. These students share a passion for musical excellence, community building, and a love for singing.

Wednesday, December 11 • 1:30pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Monday, December 16 • 2pm High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

Winter Salads*

Learn to make wholesome winter salads that use the best of this season’s offerings. These recipes are easy enough to make great, simple side salads for every day or the holidays. Registration required.

Friday, December 13 • 2pm Becky Johnson Community Center | 412 SW Eighth Street, Redmond

Sunday, December 15 • 1pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Plays Out Loud: A Christmas Carol

Spend an evening reading an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol, with friends and neighbors. We randomly assign roles and then have some fun with Scrooge, Marley, Fezziwig, Tiny Tim, and all the rest.

Sunday, December 15 • 5:30pm SCP Hotel | 521 SW Sixth Street, Redmond

Cozy Winter Storytelling

Enjoy winter stories with storyteller and teacher Matthew Friday. This program is intended for elementary school-aged children, but open to all; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Monday, December 16 • 5:30pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Jump for Joy: Toddler Time at Mountain Air*

Join Mountain Air Trampoline Park for an exclusive toddler-time jump session and hear amazing stories read by Ms. Meredith from the Assistance League of Bend. This program is intended for children ages 5 and under; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Tuesday, December 17 • 12:30-2:30pm Mountain Air Trampoline Park | 20495 Murray Road, #150, Bend

Holiday in a Jar*

Learn about cooking and measurements, and create a ready-made cornbread mix and a chili mix to take home or give as a gifts. This program is intended for children ages 6 and up; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Wednesday, December 18 • 1:30pm Sunriver Library | 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver

Holiday Watercolor People Blobs*

In this all-levels class, artist Lee Kellogg will teach participants how to make people from blobs of watercolor paint and populate your artwork with figures. Registration required.

Thursday, December 19 • 10:30am Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Sisters

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org