Central Oregon Mastersingers and the Central Oregon Symphony Wind Quintet will share the stage October 8 at 3pm, when they perform a unique arrangement of Dvorak’s Mass in D.

The composition is part of a Stuttgart music publisher’s Great Choral Works series.

While the concert is free, tickets must be reserved in advance. Donations are welcome and appreciated.

The concert will be held at the Nativity Lutheran Church, 60850 Brosterhous Road in Bend.

