Central Oregon Symphony Announces the 2024-2025 Fall Concert Series & New Venue

As the Central Oregon Symphony embarks on its 2024-2025 season, practice is well underway for their opening concert featuring two major works that showcase the full range of symphonic instruments and techniques. The season kicks off with an orchestra showcase concert, highlighting Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2 and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1.

The Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2, drawn from Prokofiev’s groundbreaking ballet, takes the audience on a journey through seven movements, each painting a vivid picture of the emotions and characters from the tragic tale. The concert will conclude with Brahms’ legendary Symphony No. 1, a work that has captivated audiences for generations with its deep emotion and dramatic intensity.

This season marks a significant change for the Symphony as the performances move to a new venue — Caldera High School Auditorium. Following the sudden demolition of Bend Senior High School’s auditorium, the Symphony is embracing this new venue as a fresh chapter in its story.

Concert Dates:

Saturday, November 2 | 2pm & 7:30pm

| 2pm & 7:30pm Sunday, November 3 | 2pm

Location: Caldera High School Auditorium

New Ticketing System and Membership Information

With the new, smaller venue, seating is limited, so it is essential for members to secure tickets in advance. A new ticketing system has been implemented through Eventbrite to ensure that all members can enjoy the performances.

Here’s how to reserve your tickets:

For assistance with ticketing or membership, please contact us at 541-317-3941 or visit our office.

Community Fall Events

In addition to the concert series, several community-focused musical events will be presented this fall:

Experience free live chamber music at local venues across Central Oregon:

November 9, 2pm: Dove String Quartet at Prineville Public Library Alpenglow Reed Trio at Sunriver Public Library Cascade Chamber Players at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond



These family-friendly performances last about an hour and do not require tickets.

On October 5 at 7pm, attend a special fundraiser at Wille Hall, COCC in Bend, featuring Ryan Zwahlen, Principal Oboe, and pianist Gary Ruppert. The funds raised will help recover $10,000 in equipment losses caused by the demolition of Bend Senior High School’s auditorium. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Please RSVP by October 4.

On November 23, violinist Casey Bozell and violist Darian Todd, alongside pianist Gary Ruppert, will host a masterclass at 10am and recital at 7pm at Wille Hall, COCC in Bend. Both events are free and open to the public, with an RSVP deadline of November 20.

Looking Ahead

As the Symphony settles into its new home and prepares for a season of outstanding music, it remains committed to delivering a full slate of concerts and community events, including fall, winter, and spring symphony concerts, as well as a chamber orchestra concert.

To ensure the best experience for members, complimentary tickets will not be offered this year. Those interested are encouraged to become members to secure a spot for this season’s concerts.

The Central Oregon Symphony looks forward to welcoming the community to its new venue and sharing another year of timeless symphonic music.

cosymphony.com