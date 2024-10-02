Autumn has Arrived!

(Meet one of the marvelous mammals in the Museum’s care, like the beaver, during the Mammal Encounter happening daily at 3pm | Photo by Bill Jorgens)

With fall officially upon us, you really autumn know about our treat-filled fall daily schedule!

These programs are a hoot, and they’re free with Museum admission:

#1 — Meet Central Oregonians of the past at the 1904 High Desert Ranch and Sawmill

Take a step back in time with our living history interpreters! Explore how people lived and supported themselves in the High Desert over a century ago. Help with chores, learn a new skill or play games… daily from 10am-12pm and 1-3pm with limited hours after October 1.

#2 — Explore our grounds with a Museum naturalist during Nature Walk

Join a naturalist for a short walk around Museum grounds to learn about the diverse habitats that support an abundance of plants and animals in the High Desert region… daily at 10:30am.

#3 — Get nose to beak with real raptors in our Bird of Prey Encounter

Meet a non-releasable raptor in the Museum’s care as you discover their roles in the environment and how we can ensure their future in the region… daily at 11am.

#4 — Identify High Desert predatory mammals during the Carnivore Talk

Wolves, cougars, and bobcats… oh my! Learn about the predatory mammals that call the High Desert home and understand their roles in the ecosystem… daily at 12pm.

#5 — Discover the secret lives of river otters in our Otter Encounter

Head to the Autzen Otter Exhibit to learn about the roles these charismatic animals play in riparian ecosystems… daily at 1pm.

#6 — Unlock some of the region’s most iconic species in High Desert Hooves

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migrations and manage challenging issue facing these populations… daily at 2pm.

#7 — Meet one of the marvelous mammals in the Museum’s care during the Mammal Encounter

There are many mammals that call the High Desert home. Meet one of the ambassador mammals in our care, like the beaver or porcupine, and learn about the adaptations that enable them to thrive in High Desert habitats… daily at 3pm.

Discover the Fall Daily Schedule

9am-5pm

10am-4pm starting November 1

Free with Museum admission

Plan Your Visit

highdesertmuseum.org