Central Oregon Symphony Association Announces Fall Events

Our 2024-2025 season kicks off with an orchestra showcase concert. Two major works will highlight the broad palate of instruments, techniques and sounds that are possible with the modern symphony. The Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 2, drawn from Sergei Prokofiev’s landmark ballet, is a seven-movement tour of brilliant colors and clever orchestration techniques capturing several moods and characters of the tragic tale. Johannes Brahms’ legendary and storied Symphony No. 1 will conclude the festivities.

Saturday, November 2 | 2pm

Saturday, November 2 | 7:30pm

Sunday, November 3 | 2pm

All concerts will take place at the Caldera High School Auditorium.

This season holds unexpected changes as we say goodbye to the Bend Senior High School auditorium, our beloved home for decades, after its sudden demolition in July. Though this marks the end of an era, our passion for sharing music with you remains stronger than ever.

With the loss of our traditional venue, we now have a smaller performance space, which means seating is limited for each concert. Tickets will be online this year, and members must reserve tickets for their preferred concert via Eventbrite.

How to Reserve Your Tickets for Concerts

Step 1: Become a Member for the 2024- 2025 season

Step 2: Reserve your tickets on Eventbrite

Step 3: Bring proof of your reserved tickets to the concert. You will receive a confirmation email from Eventbrite.

*** If you prefer to become a member in person or need assistance in anyway, please call or visit our office. 541-317-3941

Become a 2024-2025 Season Member HERE

Community Events Happening This Fall

Music in Public Places

September 28 | 2pm

November 9 | 2pm

Enjoy free live chamber music performances by Central Oregon Symphony musicians with Music in Public Places.

September 28, 2pm

27th Brass Quintet at the Sisters Public Library

November 9 | 2pm

Dove String Quartet at the Prineville Public Library

Alpenglow Reed Trio at the Sunriver Public Library

Cascade Chamber Players at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond

No ticket required.

Family friendly.

Performances typically last an hour.

Spotlight Recital Fundraiser

October 5 | 7pm

The Central Oregon Symphony lost $10,000 of equipment in the unexpected demolition of Bend Senior High School’s auditorium.

To recover these funds and ensure we can continue bringing music to our community, we are hosting Spotlight Recital Fundraiser featuring Ryan Zwahlen, Principal Oboe of the Central Oregon Symphony, and pianist Gary Ruppert in Wille Hall at COCC in Bend.

Admission is free, but RSVP is requested. We will be accepting cash donations, checks, credit cards, as well as online donations.

Want to help us get started? Can’t make it but, want to contribute?

Please RSVP by October 1 by clicking the link below.

Music Masters Series

November 23

Masterclass | 10am

Recital | 7pm

The Music Masters Series (put on by the Central Oregon Symphony Association) brings renowned guest musicians to Central Oregon.

Our upcoming event spotlights the violin and viola, with renowned violinist Casey Bozell, and violist Darian Todd with pianist Gary Ruppert.

The masterclass is tailored for violin and viola students of all ages seeking to enhance their skills.

Free and open to the public.

Both events will be held at Wille Hall at COCC in Bend.

Please RSVP by November 20 by clicking the link below.

We will offer a full season of concerts this year, including fall, winter, and spring symphony concerts, and a chamber orchestra concert. We will announce these events soon, so stay tuned for more information.

To prioritize our valued members, we will not be offering complimentary tickets this year. This ensures that our members receive the best possible experience and access to seating.

We appreciate your support and look forward to sharing another season of beautiful music with you.

