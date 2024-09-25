Indigenous Speakers Series at High Desert Museum

Mark your calendars for an inspiring evening with New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley!

Join us on Sunday, October 6 from 6:30-8:30pm for the next event in our Indigenous Speakers Series, Stories are Good Medicine.

Often referred to as the “Indigenous Nancy Drew,” Angeline Boulley’s characters in Warrior Girl Unearthed and Firekeeper’s Daughter offer a fresh and nuanced view of Indigenous youth. At this event she’ll share her 38-year-long path to publication, highlighting the importance of Indigenous storytelling.

space is limited!

Stories are Good Medicine with Angeline Boulley

Indigenous Speakers Series

Sunday, October 6

6:30-8:30pm

Rimrock Café open until 8:15pm

$15, Members receive 20% discount, Free for Tribal Members

