High Desert Chamber Music Opening Concert Features Piano Trio from Denmark

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) opens its 17th season in Central Oregon with the Central Oregon debut of Trio Con Brio Copenhagen. One of the world’s finest piano ensembles, the group is based in Denmark and recognized for their exceptional musicianship, fresh approach, and adventurous programming through highly creative concerts. This concert is brought to you by Miller Lumber, and will take place on Sunday, October 6 at 4:00pm at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Ticket holders may join the members of the group at 3:15pm for a pre-concert talk. This concert preview is free for all ticket holders.

Trio con Brio Copenhagen is a fusion of two overlapping “musical pairs:” two sisters, violinist Soo-Jin Hong and cellist Soo-Kyung Hong, are from South Korea; pianist Jens Elvekjaer, Soo-Kyung’s spouse, is from Denmark. Founded at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna in 1999, Trio con Brio Copenhagen’s multifaceted members are not only performing artists who tour extensively, but also esteemed recording artists, artistic directors and educators. The Trio appears regularly at the world’s leading venues and concert series and is a recipient of the Carl Nielsen and Anne Marie Carl-Nielsen Award, one of Denmark’s most prestigious prizes.

Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. Season Ticket subscriptions include a discount and seating in a Reserved section. This offer expires on opening night of the season.

HDCM 2024-2025 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Mission Building, Cascade A&E Magazine, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our seventeenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

General Admission — $48

Child/Student Tickets — $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) — 61980 Skyline Ranch Rd. Bend, OR 97703

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)