Check Out the New Artists Added to the Lineup!

(Art courtesy of SFF Presents)

INCOMING: Round two SFF lineup announcements! We’re thrilled to welcome GRAMMY, CMA, and Americana Award-winner, Brandy Clark, returning Irish trad superstars, Gadan, plus Eli West, Mama’s Broke, Madeline Hawthorne, Wolf Jett and Pete Mroz to the 2026 bill!

These seven additions bring even more depth and range to a lineup that already reflects the global spirit and genre-spanning heart of the festival with 27 boundary-pushing folk and high-energy roots acts.

And we’re not done! Stay tuned for a final lineup announcement to come this summer. In the meantime, snag your three-Day passes early and make sure you’re in on the action!

sistersfolkfest.org