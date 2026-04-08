OperaBend Announces Final Productions of the 2025–26 Season

The Medium

OperaBend announces the ﬁnal two productions of its 2025–26 season, showcasing a striking contrast of operatic storytelling, from haunting psychological drama to effervescent comedy.

OperaBend is proud to host Ping & Woof Opera’s chillingly intimate production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Medium — a gripping psychological thriller ﬁlled with eerie beauty and emotional depth. This powerful work explores themes of deception, guilt and the supernatural, drawing audiences into an unsettling and unforgettable experience.

Performances will take place at Wille Hall on the COCC Campus:

• Saturday, May 23 at 7pm

• Sunday, May 24 at 3pm

Admission is Donation-Based.

Reserve your seat at operabend.org/the-medium

Die Fledermaus

To conclude the season, OperaBend invites audiences to a dazzling MainStage Finale: Johann Strauss Jr.’s beloved operetta, Die Fledermaus. Bursting with champagne-soaked comedy, mistaken identities and lilting waltzes, this timeless masterpiece promises an evening of laughter, elegance and musical brilliance.

Performances will take place at Mountain View High School:

Friday, June 19 at 7pm

Sunday, June 21 at 3pm

Sung in English and conducted by Michael Gesme, this vibrant production will feature OperaBend’s Principal Artists, Chorus and Orchestra, along with special guest performers from the Central Oregon School of Ballet!

Tickets on sale now at: operabend.org/die-ﬂedermaus

Join OperaBend for these unforgettable performances as we celebrate a season of artistry, storytelling and community.

operabend.org