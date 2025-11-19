Christmas Eve Open House benefiting NeighborImpact Food Bank

For over a decade, Maragas Winery has been raising food and money for NeighborImpact during their holiday season events. This year, Doug Maragas, winemaker, will be continuing their efforts to raise funds for the NeighborImpact Central Oregon Food Bank. “The holiday season is a time for giving. This year with the disruption of SNAP food benefits, Maragas Winery is again focused on helping our local food bank.”

In the Christmas spirit of giving, to raise money for the NeighborImpact food bank, Maragas, this Christmas Eve from 11:30am-2:30pm, will be having an Open House. At the Open House, to encourage guests to donate to the cause, for every $10 given by a guest, Maragas will add another $5 to the donation. 100% of the proceeds go to NeighborImpact.

Maragas also stated that they will not be collecting food, explaining, “We will only be collecting money for the program. NeighborImpact is in a much better position to purchase the food that’s needed to make the most impact.”

In lieu of collecting a set fee for the event. Maragas Winery will be collecting donations.

$10 suggested donation (of course you’re welcome to donate more)

With your donation, you’ll receive a cup of mulled wine, and spiced popcorn

Live holiday music. Doug Maragas’ daughter, Samantha Maragas, will be returning from the Point Park Conservatory of Performing Arts to serenade guests with Christmas song classics.

December 24, Christmas Eve, from 11:30am-2:30pm

100% of the donations go to the Central Oregon NeighborImpact Food Bank.

The Winery is decorated for the Holidays and located just one mile north of Terrebonne at 15523 SW Hwy 97 in Culver, Oregon, in Central Oregon’s pastoral countryside, is beautiful. Maragas emphasized that “many Central Oregonians think we’re remote, but in fact, we’re only ten minutes north of the Redmond Home Depot on Hwy. 97. Information on the Christmas Eve event can be found at maragaswinery.com/press–events You may also contact Maragas Winery by phone at 541-546-5464 or email at info@maragaswinery.com.

Maragas Winery Christmas Eve Open House

Benefiting NeighborImpact Food Bank

100% of Proceeds go to NeighborImpact

About Maragas Winery:

Maragas Winery, Central Oregon’s oldest winery, was founded in 1999, and is located 10 to 15 minutes north of Redmond, Oregon on highway 97 at 15523 SW Hwy. 97, Culver, OR 97734. Their wines have received awards annually from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition for the last two decades. Winter Tasting Room hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30am-5pm.

About NeighborImpact Food Bank:

Founded in 1985, NeighborImpact is a private not for profit organization which serves as a regional food-bank hub in Central Oregon (covering Deschutes County, Crook County, Jefferson County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs).

They source, recover, store, and distribute large volumes of food to their network of over 50 partner agencies (food pantries, meal sites, shelters) and through mobile / direct programs.

Recent annual figures: more than six million pounds of food distributed across the region.

They operate a “Mobile Pantry” and “Fresh Express” home-delivery or mobile grocery style programs to reach more remote or underserved areas.

maragaswinery.com