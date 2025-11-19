Learn the Craft of Metal Art

(Photos courtesy of COCC)

Learn the fundamentals of metalsmithing in this engaging four-hour workshop! Perfect for beginners, this hands-on class will introduce you to key techniques such as filing, sanding, ring sizing, forming, hammering, soldering and finishing. We’ll begin with a short lecture on the metal arts and important safety practices, followed by a live demonstration. Then, you’ll design and create your own ornament. Choose from brass or copper, both included in the class cost. Sterling silver will also be available for in-class purchase if you’d like to upgrade your materials. By the end of the workshop, you’ll leave with a one-of-a-kind ornament, crafted entirely by you. No experience necessary, just bring your creativity!

Instructor: Michelle Keller

Sunday, December 14

9am-1pm

COCC Bend Campus; $189

Learn the fundamentals of metalsmithing while making your own textured disc ring with a set gemstone! In this hands-on class, you’ll explore essential jewelry techniques including filing, sanding, sizing, forming, hammering, finishing and more. We’ll begin with a brief lecture covering safety and an overview of metal arts, followed by step-by-step demonstrations. You’ll measure and size your ring, then use torches and hammers to form and solder both the ring band. Once ring bands are constructed and finished, a 6mm gemstone bezel will be soldered to the ring band and stones will be set. No experience necessary, just bring your curiosity and creativity!

Instructor: Michelle Keller

Friday, January 9

12-4pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

cocc.edu