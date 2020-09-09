City Invites Students to Submit Artwork for Homestead Bike Pump Track Mural Contest

(Mural photo | Courtesy of the Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places)

The Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) announces Homestead Bike Pump Track as the next location for a student art project. The committee invites youth artists who reside within the Redmond School District boundary to submit concepts for a mural(s) in the Bike Park. Student submissions will be accepted until September 30. The winning concept(s) will work with members of RCAPP to bring their design to life.

“We are pleased to focus our next student art project on the Homestead Bike Pump Track,” states RCAPP Chairman Dan Mooney. “We received an overwhelming response to the mural project recently completed at the Redmond Skate Park, and look forward to providing our youth artists with another opportunity to showcase their creative talents.”

RCAPP has collaborated with local students and schools on many public art projects since the committee’s inception in 2006; including the Redmond Skate Park, the tunnel between Sam Johnson Park and American Legion Park, painted electrical boxes throughout Redmond, custom tiles installed at Centennial Park and the Yew Avenue round-a-bout sculpture. The volunteer committee works to produce at least one student art project annually.

STUDENT MURAL CONTEST

To Enter:

Artist must be a student, 18 years of age or under. Artist must reside within the Redmond School District. Designs must be horizontal in orientation, at least 8.5 by 11 in size. Artist may submit up to (3) designs for consideration. All entry forms must be submitted by Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Guidelines:

The art must reflect a theme that is suitable for public display at the Homestead Bike Pump Track site. The art must be suitable for park visitors of all ages. Use of profanity, nudity, drugs or alcohol, political statements, violence or graffiti-style elements in your art is prohibited. Art should be colorful. Markers, crayons, colored pencils, stencils or other paint formats are acceptable. No logos or advertisements; all artwork must be original in concept and not violate U.S. copyright laws.

Submitting Artwork:

Submit art online to: jaclyn.abslag@redmondoregon.gov with the subject line ‘STUDENT MURAL CONTEST,’ or mail entries to Redmond City Hall, Attn: Jackie Abslag-Student Mural Contest, 411 SW Seventh Street, Redmond, OR 97756. Please include artist name, age, school and contact information with artwork.

If you have any additional questions regarding the mural contest, please visit redmondoregon.gov/artcontest or contact Jackie Abslag at 541-923-7763, or Jaclyn.Abslag@redmondoregon.gov.

