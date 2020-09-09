Mask Up, Get Your Friends & Join Us for Movies Outside This Week! The Fun Starts TONIGHT!

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

We will be hosting our weekly tradition of **surprise** screenings of three different genres and a classic title each Monday! All screenings at 8pm outside the Tin Pan Theater in Tin Pan Alley.

TONIGHT: The Big Lebowski! We’re bumping our usual RomCom to make space for The Dude. Costume contest begins at 7pm, White Russians start flowing at San Simon next door and the movie starts at 8pm.

TOMORROW: Classic Horror Thursday! As if 2020 isn’t scary enough we’ve got a super scary secret screening and we’re not afraid to show you!

SILENT FILM SATURDAY: Join us for a break from all the buzz and enjoy a silent film and the sounds of summer. It’ll be so nice just come and see!

MOVIE MONDAY: September 14 is Stand By Me. Join us for the coming of age story of four Oregon boys and a junkyard dog, Chopper, who is trained to sic balls. September 21 is our encore screening of Dirty Dancing. Spoiler alert: She was not ready for the lift.

FREE ADMISSION: No ticket is needed to any screenings but a $7 donation per person is suggested and appreciated to help cover costs.

SAFETY NOTE: While the screenings are outdoors, BendFilm kindly requests that all guests continue to practice responsible physical distancing. Masks are required.

Hope to see y’all there and stay safe!

RENT OUT THE TIN PAN!

Looking for a fun group activity for your family, meme team, pandemic pod, coworkers, squad, BFFs, breakfast club, pickle ball partners? Round up friends or family members for a private screening at the Tin Pan! Email tinpaninfo@bendfilm.org for details.

tinpantheater.com • bendfilm.org