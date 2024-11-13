City of Lake Oswego, Gallery Without Walls — Call for Art

(Rose Covert’s “Elemental Connections” is a site-specific installation in the 2024–26 Gallery Without Walls rotating exhibition in Lake Oswego)

The City of Lake Oswego invites artist submissions of up to three works of art per artist to be considered for outdoor public display in Lake Oswego’s nationally recognized outdoor Gallery Without Walls rotating collection. In its 25th year, this program’s mission is to integrate art into the daily lives of residents and visitors. Works of various media from artists identifying with under-represented communities are strongly encouraged. The selection committee will choose up to 15 artists’ works to display. Selected artists receive an honorarium award of $1,500 and are also eligible for an annual People’s Choice purchase award of up to $20,000. There is a $25 application fee.

Submission deadline: 5pm, December 9

Guidelines: https://tinytg.com/IPs2q

Contact: Email norah@artscouncillo.org

More Info

oregonartscommission.org