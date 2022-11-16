Holiday Magic Returns to the Tower!

The Cascade Chorale’s return to the Tower Theatre for our annual Holiday Magic Concert is now underway! After a two-year hiatus from the Tower due to the pandemic, we are proud to announce our kickoff to the holiday season on the first weekend of December. We will lift our voices and community spirits in the festive Chorale tradition that brings so much joy and holiday cheer to singers and listeners alike.

As in past years, the Cascade Chorale is gearing up for its fan-favorite classic! The concerts will be Saturday, December 3 at 7pm and Sunday, December 4 at 3pm to ring in the 2022 holiday season! The concert features seasonal music from around the world, including right here in Bend, with selections from not one, not two, but three local composers featured in both the Chorale and Jazz Central sets.

Cascade Chorale Association President Tom Moore is extremely proud of how the group has sustained itself through the pandemic as one of the only choral groups in the region to continue meeting and singing together throughout the pandemic shutdown.

The Cascade Chorale, as the flagship chorus of the Central Oregon community, is dedicated to making choral music accessible to everyone. The funds raised by the annual Holiday Magic concerts in December help ensure that the Chorale’s winter and spring concerts can be offered free of charge. The Chorale is made possible by the music department at Central Oregon Community College. Our members range from experienced choristers who have sung with the Chorale for decades, as well as members that have just recently graduated from high school. The Cascade Chorale has been under the direction of James Knox since 2004.

The Cascade Chorale Association (CCA) is a 501(c)3 organization which provides financial and organizational support to Cascade Chorale. CCA is a proud member of Central Oregon’s Arts & Culture Alliance.

CCA’s mission is to make choral music accessible to everyone in the Central Oregon community. Our concerts are an enormous logistical and financial undertaking but, despite the cost of hiring support musicians, renting venues and community projects, in 2012 we stopped charging admission to our concert-goers for the winter and spring events. We now rely solely on donations to fund most of our operations. Your tax deductible donation or sponsorship will help us to continue to bring beautiful choral music to Central Oregon. Please consider giving us your support today. For more information on Sponsorship opportunities and other ways to support the Cascade Chorale, please contact CCA President Tom Moore. The Cascade Chorale Association appreciates your attendance and financial support.

cascadechorale.org