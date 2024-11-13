Rock the Holidays with Sunriver Music Festival

(Photo and graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Violinist Aaron Meyer’s “Concert Rock” style of performance blends his classical training with a passion for rock music. Inspired by a fusion of classical and rock, Aaron’s music features arrangements from Vivaldi to Led Zeppelin; Aerosmith to Wieniawski; and Mozart to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

A student of the violin since age five, Meyer debuted with the Philadelphia Orchestra by age 11. He later soloed with the Oregon Symphony, the Bangkok Symphony Orchestra in Thailand and many other symphony orchestras. Over the last two decades, Aaron has released 11 albums and is in constant demand on stage. Aaron plays a Benjamin Ruth acoustic violin and a John Jordan 6 string electric violin, with a custom-built pedal board.

A Central Oregon fan favorite, Sunriver Music Festival has been presenting Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer and band in concert since the mid 1990s. In collaboration with the Tower Theatre Foundation, the December 7 concert will be a winter-friendly matinee in Benham Hall at Sunriver’s SHARC. Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org or call the Festival’s box office at 541-593-9310. $49 per person or reserve your own full party table. It’s sure to be a sell out, so get your tickets soon!

ROCK & ROLL THANKS to concert sponsors Bennington Properties, Visit Central Oregon, Cascade A&E Magazine, Sunriver Markets, Cascade School of Music, and Combined Communications for helping make the music happen.

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org