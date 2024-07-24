Classical Concerts: FIRE & AIR

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

The 2024 Summer Festival is just around the corner!

We’re excited to see you at the upcoming concerts in Bend and Sunriver. Join us for Classical Concerts themed around the elements Fire (August 21) and Air (August 23), plus a solo violin recital with Tessa Lark (August 22)!

2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Wednesday, August 21 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Joyce Yang, piano

BEETHOVEN Overture from The Creatures of Prometheus

HAYDN Symphony No. 59, “Fire”

FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1926 version)

FALLA Ritual Fire Dance from El amor brujo

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

Thursday, August 22 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Tessa Lark, violin

The picturesque Great Hall sets the scene for an eclectic solo performance from violinist Tessa Lark, who was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category in 2020. She is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky, delighting audiences with Appalachian and bluegrass music.

Tickets start at $36; age 25 & under $25

Friday, August 23 — 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor

Tessa Lark, violin

AARON JAY KERNIS Musica Celestis

MICHAEL TORKE Sky

MOZART Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”

Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25

