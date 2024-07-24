Classical Concerts: FIRE & AIR

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)
The 2024 Summer Festival is just around the corner!
We’re excited to see you at the upcoming concerts in Bend and Sunriver. Join us for Classical Concerts themed around the elements Fire (August 21) and Air (August 23), plus a solo violin recital with Tessa Lark (August 22)!
2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23
Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell
full season schedule | season brochure
Classical Concert: FIRE
Wednesday, August 21 — 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Festival Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Joyce Yang, piano
BEETHOVEN Overture from The Creatures of Prometheus
HAYDN Symphony No. 59, “Fire”
FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1926 version)
FALLA Ritual Fire Dance from El amor brujo
Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25
details | tickets
Solo Violin Concert
Thursday, August 22 — 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Tessa Lark, violin
The picturesque Great Hall sets the scene for an eclectic solo performance from violinist Tessa Lark, who was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category in 2020. She is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky, delighting audiences with Appalachian and bluegrass music.
Tickets start at $36; age 25 & under $25
details | tickets
Season Finale Classical Concert: AIR
Friday, August 23 — 7:30pm
Sunriver Resort Great Hall
Festival Orchestra
Brett Mitchell, conductor
Tessa Lark, violin
AARON JAY KERNIS Musica Celestis
MICHAEL TORKE Sky
MOZART Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”
Tickets start at $45; age 25 & under $25
details | tickets