Festival House Hosts Needed

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)
2024 House Hosts Needed!
We are looking for generous house hosts for the 2024 Festival,
October 10-13. Get to know amazing filmmakers, be a key role in making the festival what it is, and get four FREE tickets to the fest!
If you are interested, fill out the form below!
August 4: Not’cho Grandmas Bingo!
Join us for a wild game of bingo, and a day of wholesome fun and FUNDraising! All proceeds go to helping us put on the 2024 Film Fest!
*Make sure to choose August 4 when choosing tickets*
Calling All Filmmakers: Basecamp Application Deadline Is July 21!
Don’t miss your chance to learn from the best, in beautiful Central Oregon! Three days of filmmaking, connection and creativity, October 7-9.
Applications due SUNDAY!
Movies in the Park are Back! Save The Dates:
August 2: Mulan | Al Moody Park
August 9: Kung Fu Panda | Pine Nursery Park
August 16: The Blue Beetle | Mt. View Park
August 23: Elemental | Larkspur Park
August 30: The Little Mermaid (2023) | Aplenglow Park