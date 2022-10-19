Classical Meets Contemporary in a Tripe Dose of Dynamic Musical Fusion with TAKE3 — Coming to Redmond

(Graphic | Courtesy of Allen Media Strategies)

With a flair for the wild and unexpected, the genre-defying trio TAKE3 brings the refinement of rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma. The dynamic trio comes to the Performing Arts Theater of Redmond on November 6 with two outstanding shows at 2pm and 7pm. They will be accompanied by Yanni’s featured vocalist Lauren Jelencovich.

With training at the World’s top conservatories, TAKE3, created by violinist/vocalist Lindsay Deutsch (Yanni’s featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the seven continents), alongside cellist Mikala Schmitz and pianist Jason Stoll are creating some of the most exciting and refreshing pop/rock/classical fusion music anywhere in the World.

Whether they are rockin’ the Bach or are classically infusing the favorites of The Beatles, Lynyrd Skynyrd or Coldplay, TAKE3 are nothing short of exhilarating and have electrified audiences at venues and events like Music in the Mountains, Redlands Bowl, OK Mozart Festival, Festival Mozaic, Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill and Bear Valley Music Festival.

take3music.com