Coming to the Madras Performing Arts Center

(Photos courtesy of Madras Performing Arts Center)

The Cowsills – A Benefit Concert

A historic music group is helping the Jefferson County Historical Society establish a Jefferson County Museum.

The Cowsills — the family band behind huge hits in the late 1960s and the inspiration for the The Partridge Family television show — will stage a benefit concert for the historical society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Doors open at 6pm, curtain is at 7pm.

The society is raising money to transform the iconic Methodist Church on D and Eighth streets in Madras, built in 1908 and dedicated in 1909, into a county museum.

As a three-person group, Paul, Susan and Bob Cowsill perform many concerts each year. The group has long been part of the Happy Together tour, which includes several popular bands from the 1960s. The Cowsills had two huge hits in the 1960s — The Rain, the Park & Other Things (1967) and Hair (1969) – which both reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard chart.

Other big Cowsills hits included Indian Lake (No. 10 in 1968) and We Can Fly (No. 21 in 1968). They also sang the original theme song to the television show Love American Style in 1969.

The Madras show will be a 90-minute performance complete with their hits, plus they apply their magnificent family harmony in covering beloved classic songs from the 1960s and early 1970s. Along with the great music, they sprinkle in plenty of humorous tales from their storied history. After the show, Paul, Susan and Bob will hold a meet-and-greet, be available for photos, and Cowsills music will be available for purchase.

The Madras Performing Arts Center has approximately 600 seats and is a great music venue. There are two tiers of seats for the show: premium front seating (to include a commemorative lanyard) is $100, and general seating is $50 per ticket. Seating within those two sections is general admission.

Tickets are available by clicking the button (above), or online at Zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/the-cowsills-benefit-concert. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8am to 2pm Monday through Friday.

All profits from the concert will go to the historical society’s museum project. It’s a fantastic opportunity to see a great show here in Madras, and help out an important local project.

mpac.509j.net/?p=1838