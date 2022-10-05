Deschutes Public Library — In The Know

It’s the Sixth Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest!

October is one of our favorite months, because it means the return of the annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest—and we cannot wait to see where your creativity takes you this year! To take part, decorate a pumpkin as one of your favorite book characters; winners get a bag of cool library swag. Pumpkins will be displayed in libraries in late October, and voting will take place online. Visit our website here for all the details, including rules and guidelines. Pumpkin drop-off is between October 11 and 15, so now’s the time to plan your masterpiece! Open to all ages.

Exciting Things are Happening at Your Libraries!

After six years of planning and meeting with more than 6,500 community members, we are excited to put Deschutes County voters’ vision into action to provide outstanding library spaces and services for decades to come. First up: the Redmond, La Pine and Sisters Libraries. These libraries will temporarily close in January as we begin the building and remodeling processes, but temporary locations will open to ensure you have access to library materials. Learn more about the construction and renovations, find the addresses of temporary locations and follow along with the process on the Future Libraries website.

Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15-October 15 is National Hispanic Heritage Month, which recognizes the contributions of people with ancestors from Latin America and Spain. Explore Hispanic and Latino literature and cultures by checking out some of the amazing new books by Hispanic and Latino authors, and explore the other resources and presentations available through your library, with this all-ages book list.

Looking for a Frightfully Good Read?

Cooler days, longer shadows—it’s no wonder so many of us turn to spine-tingling books in October. Whether you’re looking for something that’s mildly scary, or SCARY scary, we have some great recommendations. Check out these horror recommendations for adults as well as these suspense/thriller novels. We even have a list for teen and new adult cross-genre horror and some not-too-spooky picture books for kids. Find more great book picks, customized just for you by a librarian, through Your Next Book, our personalized reading recommendation service.

October Fun for Kids, Tweens and Teens

October brings fun programs and crafts for kids of all ages. Visit our online calendar for dates, times and locations for the following fun events:

Pumpkinpalooza (ages 6-12): Come try out pumpkin crafts and science with pumpkins.

Sugar Skulls (ages 11-17): Decorate spooky or beautiful calaveras for Día de los Muertos.

OBOB Book Clubs (ages 6-17): Learn more about the 2022 slate of books for Oregon Battle of the Books, and take part in OBOB book clubs.

Resource Spotlight: Consumer Reports

Whether you’re shopping for a car or are in need of a new vacuum, Consumer Reports offers independent ratings and reviews for more than 9,000 products and services. But here’s the best deal of all: your Deschutes Public Library card gives you free and full access to the Consumer Reports website where you’ll find those reviews. Simply have your library card number handy when you log in to the Consumer Reports site via the library portal here.

Beyond Books: Games

Bored with your current game selection at home? Borrow a board game from the library to play with family or friends! Whether you’re looking for a casual game or more complex world building, the board games collection has something for everyone. Games check out for three weeks at a time; place a hold on the game of your choice to pick it up at your nearest library branch. Browse the full offering of games for all ages on our website.

Coming this Winter: A New Way to Find What You’re Looking for—and More!

This winter, Deschutes Public Library begins organizing books and more in a new way that will make browsing easier. This new system is called Wayfinder, and the goal is to make it easier for you to browse the collection and to find your way to what you’re interested in. We’ll keep you updated on this project; for now, you’ll find more information and answers to frequently asked questions on our website here.

Events & Programs in October

East Bend: The Reading List — October 8

October 8 Redmond: Harlem Shuffle — October 13

— October 13 Online: Everything I Know About Love — October 13

— October 13 Online: Swimming Back to Trout River — October 26

— October 26 Downtown Bend: Dial A for Aunties — October 28

