COCC Toasts 75th Anniversary with Community Event

(The celebration is from 4-7pm on Friday, May 2, at the Bend campus | Rendering courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is inviting the community to help commemorate 75 years of education, engagement and connection with a free celebration from 4-7pm on Friday, May 2, at the Bend campus, open to all — from alumni and current students to those looking to learn about the region’s educational history or see an academic program up close.

Speakers and presenters will include artist MOsley WOtta (a former COCC student), Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and Oregon Poet Laureate Ellen Waterston, with a performance by the Cascade Chorale singing group. Refreshments and cake will be served.

The event will feature historical photos and memorabilia, as well as showcases of some 20 college programs, such as nursing, aviation, dental assisting, social science, criminal justice and engineering, with some training technology and vehicles to be on display. Attendees can memorialize the event with a photo booth experience.

“We are here today at this significant milestone because the leaders and communities of Central Oregon prioritized higher education 75 years ago, with a focus on access and affordability, and we’re proud to have been a part of so many individual lives ever since,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of the college. “This anniversary is really as much a celebration of Central Oregon as it is COCC.”

Founded in 1949 as the state’s first community college, COCC originated as a night school, establishing its original campus in Bend High School. Today, COCC has grown throughout Central Oregon, with four distinct campuses — in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville — across a 10,000-square-mile district. This last academic year, 12,675 individuals engaged in one of COCC’s many credit or noncredit programs.

Visit cocc.edu/75 to learn more about COCC’s 75th anniversary and click-through an interactive timeline.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

