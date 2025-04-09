Neave Trio Returns for Season Finale in HDCM Concert Series

(Neave Trio | Photo by Arthur Moeller)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) 2024-25 season, presented by Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, will conclude in April with the return of Neave Trio. This Grammy-nominated group has earned enormous praise for their engaging, cutting-edge performances. Gramophone has praised this Boston-based group’s “taut and vivid interpretations,” while The Strad calls out their “eloquent phrasing and deft control of textures.”

This concert is brought to you by Drew Family Dentistry and will take place on Friday, April 18 at 7:30pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. The program includes Mel Bonis’s Soir et Matin, Op.76, Clara Schumann’s Piano Trio in G minor, and Bedrich Smetana’s Piano Trio No.1 in G minor. Ticket holders may join the group for a concert preview with the musicians at 6:45pm.

Tickets are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend. HDCM 2024-2025 title sponsors include Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, Pahlisch Homes, Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Mission Building, Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its seventeenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series featuring world-renowned artists and meaningful educational opportunities. Join us in experiencing the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

General Admission ~ $48

Child/Student Tickets ~ $10

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)